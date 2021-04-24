Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

William Felton Roper, Jr., age 91, of the Hickory Tavern Community and widower of Verlie Whelchel “Red” Roper, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the PRISMA Health – Laurens County Hospital in Clinton, SC.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late William Felton Roper, Sr. and Mertie Abercrombie Roper. Mr. Roper was retired from the US Army having obtained the rank of Command Sergeant Major. He was also manager at the Milliken Gilliland Plant, owner of Roper Wee Shop, co-owner of The Rapid Shop, manager of Rabun Creek Water Authority and a farmer. He was very active with the Hickory Tavern Fire Department and was a member of Rabun Creek Baptist Church.

He is survived by: children, Norma Reed of Hickory Tavern, Butch Roper (Sue) of Woodruff, Lewis Roper (Susan) of West Union and Melody Sarmento of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Hollis Yearwood (Scottie), Heather Tucker (Scott), Brad Roper (Katrina), Matt Roper, Christina Ayers (Kevin), and Will Rishovd (Abby); 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Roper was predeceased by sons-in-law, Gene Reed and Bill Sarmento.

The funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Rabun Creek Baptist Church outside at the “preaching porch” conducted by Rev. Jayson Payne and Staff Sergeant E6 Matthew Roper with Military Honors. There will be a private family burial immediately following in the church cemetery.

Please consider in lieu of flowers, memorials to Rabun Creek Baptist Church, 17045 Hwy 101, Gray Court, SC 29360 or to Hickory Tavern Fire Department, 73 Hickory Heights Drive, Gray Court, SC 29645.

