Laurens, South Carolina

Dr. Alvin Eugene Wilson, Sr., age 80, of Laurens, and husband of Vivian Putman Wilson for 60 years, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Hansel Eugene and Ethel Ford Wilson. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Dr. Wilson was the founding pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in 1983 and started Lighthouse Christian Academy in 2001. He was currently Pastor Emeritus of the church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, Delores W. Wright (Kenneth) of Laurens, Alvin E. Wilson, Jr. (Beth) of Spartanburg, Enoch D. Wilson (Cathy) of Laurens and Denise W. Pritchard (Clint) of Laurens; grandchildren, Heather Sipes, Seth Wilson, Brittany Gray, Jared Wilson, Cynthia McDowell, Lauren Rhymer, Bethany Vernon, Melody Cuenca, Kent Pritchard, Ethan Wilson, Dylan Pritchard, Catelyn Wilson, Eric Wilson and Caroline Wilson; great-grandchildren, Cole Sipes, Kaylie Wilson, Abigail Wilson, Cullen Sipes, Oakley Wilson, Madelyn Wilson, Emmett McDowell, Raider Wilson and Willow Cuenca; brother, Donald C. Wilson (Jane) of Laurens and half-brother, Ronnie Tucker (Amy) of Laurens

Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the Lighthouse Baptist Church Gymatorium conducted by Pastor Enoch D. Wilson, Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr. and Mr. Alvin E. Wilson, Jr. with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be in the Lighthouse Baptist Church Auditorium, Monday, April 26 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM.

The family will be at the home, 702 E. Main St., Laurens.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 23994 Hwy 221 North, Enoree, SC 29335.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.