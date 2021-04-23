Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Thomas Walker Lanford Sr., age 79, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Hospice of Laurens county.

He was born in Clinton and was a son of the late David Freeman Lanford and Aline Thrasher Lanford.

Tommy was retired with 41 years of service from the Torrington Company. He was a member of Bellview Baptist Church where he was a Sunday school teacher for 27 years. He loved fishing, especially in local bass fishing tournaments, but most of all he loved being a Papa.

Mr. Lanford is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda Nelson Lanford of the home; daughter in law, Carolyn Lanford of Clinton; granddaughter, Brittany Lanford (Alex) of Kinards, grandson, T. J. Lanford (Ashley) of Simpsonville; sister, Guynita Wilson of Woodruff; brother, Pat Lanford of Clinton; great grandchildren, Emeri Summer, Raylan Summer, Maelee Lanford, Peyton Lanford, Aiden Smith, Kayleigh Smith and Abigail Smith.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Tommy Lanford Jr. and his half sisters, Frances Bigham and Rachel Hutto.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bellview Baptist Church with interment at the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton