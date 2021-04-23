SCFC lifting statewide Red Flag Fire Alert Saturday morning

SCFC urges vigilance when burning, making notification, taking proper precautions

COLUMBIA—The South Carolina Forestry Commission is lifting the statewide Red Flag Fire Alert, effective at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 24.

The agency is lifting the alert based on forecasted weather conditions this weekend, most notably the increasing chance of rain over much of the state Saturday.

“Over the course of this week’s current Red Flag Fire Alert, the agency responded to more than 90 different wildfires,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “The fact that we had so many ignitions in these three days – today included – speaks to the true danger of outdoor fires escaping easily and spreading rapidly that our alert warned people about.”

A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, provided that all other state and local regulations are followed, but the Forestry Commission strongly encourages citizens to voluntarily postpone any such burning until the alert is lifted. However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas.