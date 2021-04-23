Mig’s of Laurens Ribbon Cutting Welcomes New Owner

On Thursday, April 22, the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to welcome the new owner of Mig’s of Laurens. Owner, Jeffery Kagon, and his business partner, Blake Price, cut the ceremonial ribbon alongside City of Laurens Mayor, Nathan Sean, and community members.

Mig’s of Laurens has added a variety of additional items to their menu along with their much-enjoyed Italian foods. They are open Monday-Thursday from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM, and Friday-Saturday from 11:00 AM until 9:30 PM.

Call in your order at, 864-983-1000, or stop by, 900 E Main Street in Laurens, for a delicious meal. Follow Mig’s of Laurens on Facebook to view all the great things happening at this local restaurant.