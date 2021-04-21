Walter Lewis Heaton

Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

W alter Lewis Heaton, age 86, of Clinton, husband of Carolyn Davis Heaton for 68 years, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Hospice of Laurens County.

He was born March 23, 1935 in Clinton, SC and was a son of the late Edgar and Ola Belle Gambrell Heaton. He retired from the Clinton Mills after 49 years of service and was a supervisor in the Spinning Department. He was also a former employee of the Newberry Walmart and was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church.

He is survived by his son, James Arthur Heaton (Lori) of Goldsboro, NC; his daughters, Christine Dunaway (Jimmy) of Laurens and Tammy D. Heaton of Enoree, SC; his brother, Jerry J. Heaton (Lorraine) of Clinton; brother in law, Walter S. Allen, Jr. of Clinton, and Lonnie Bradford of Columbia; his nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; special nieces, Darla Sheppard (Tony), Dianne Miller (Jimmy) both of Clinton, and Elizabeth Bean (Shawn) of Knoxville, TN; and a special nephew, Terry Heaton (Becky) of Clinton.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Walter Allen “Wally” Heaton; and his brother, William Early Heaton; and his sisters, Mildred Polson, Clara Foster, Cheryl Allen, and Evelyn Bradford.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 3:30 PM at the First Pentecostal Holiness Church with interment to take place at Pinelawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 to 3:30 PM at the church.

