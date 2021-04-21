Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Sara B. Hanvey, age 83, of Clinton, SC, wife of Hoyt R. Hanvey for 63 years, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at her home.

She was born October 14, 1937 in Anderson and was the daughter of the late Aaron and Eunice Gambrell Bagwell. She was a 1955 graduate of Ford High School. She worked as the secretary for 22 years at Ford School, before joining her husband at Hoyt Hanvey Jewelers. She was an active member at Bellview Baptist Church, and she deeply loved her family.

Mrs. Hanvey is survived by her daughters, Angela Hanvey McKittrick (David), Julie Hanvey Wofford (Chris), and Lucy Hanvey Marshall (Eddie), her seven grandchildren, Ginny Leigh McKittrick, Michael McKittrick, Matthew McKittrick, Claire Marshall, Kate Marshall, Zack Wofford, and Adam Wofford; her two great-grandchildren, Kaylen McKittrick, and Colby Crowder.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, David and Joann Bagwell, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Maxine, and Sam Compton.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11 AM at Bellview Baptist Church with burial to take place at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bellview Baptist Church, 757 Bellview Church Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

