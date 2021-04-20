Food Lion Opens New Clinton, S.C., Store

SALISBURY, N.C. – Starting Wednesday, April 21, neighbors in Clinton, S.C., can nourish their families at their newest local Food Lion located at 927 Broad St. S., Clinton, S.C. 29325. The new store will have approximately 75 associates and serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

In addition to its longstanding heritage of low prices, Food Lion also makes shopping easy and affordable for customers through its MVP loyalty program, its award-winning personalized Shop & Earn monthly rewards offers and with weekly promotions, hot sales, and everyday low prices.

“I’m excited to open the Clinton Food Lion and offer our neighbors a great store to get everything they need to nourish their families,” said Donnie Huyck, store manager of the location. “Clinton is a great community with outstanding people. My team and I look forward to getting to know more of our neighbors and serving our community.”

Our store will be a place for all the community to have a great shopping experience.

Customers can choose from an extensive product assortment, including in-store cut fresh fruits and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options to help make any meal easier, delicious hand-battered fried chicken and 100% USDA Choice fresh beef.

The store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Additionally, neighbors can find an expanded variety of great local South Carolina offerings, such as fresh produce from W.P. Rawl Farms from Pelion, S.C., Columbia’s-own Cromer’s Popcorn and Iron City Coffee freshly roasted in Blythewood, S.C. A list of additional local vendors with products in the new store can be found here.

To help invite neighbors to the new store, welcome gifts were provided to firefighters at the Clinton Fire Department and Joanna Fire Station #1; faculty and staff at Clinton, Eastside, Hartness-Thornwell and MS Bailey Elementary Schools, and Clinton Middle and Thornwell Charter Schools; and staff at Clinton City Hall.

In another commitment to the community, through Food Lion Feeds – the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative – the retailer donated $1,500 to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The food bank or one of its local feeding agency partners will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program. Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of more than 750 million meals since 2014 to food-insecure neighbors.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ efforts to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves, please visit foodlion.com/feeds.