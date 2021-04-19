Woodruff, South Carolina

James Edwin Kirby, 63, of 140 Prince Road and husband of Myra Wooten Kirby, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of Betty Sawyer Kirby of Laurens and the late Charles Edwin Kirby. A HVAC tech, James was a member of St. James United Methodist Church and the Jaycees. He was a recipient of the Order of the Palmetto for his service through the Jaycees.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by: brother, Charles William “Chuck” Kirby of Laurens; sister, Marcy Kirby McCall (Marvin) of Laurens; nieces, Leigh Kirby Hanke (Mike) of Spartanburg and Pamela Kirby Williams of Laurens, Kelly Wooten (Dale Stearns) of Chapel Hill, NC, Emma Baltezore (Allen) of Wilmington, NC and Meredith Wooten of Snow Camp, NC; brothers in law, Jan Wooten of Richmond, VA, Gary Wooten of Burlington, NC; sister in law, Connie Wooten Baginski of Charlotte, NC; nine great nieces and nephews; and two great-great nieces and nephews; and his dog, Lucy.

He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, James Baginski and Dennis Wooten; and in-laws, Nolen and Grace Wooten.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021, in the Family Life Center at St. James United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. John Bolin and Rev. Blaine Hudson.

The family will receive friends in the Family Life Center one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Jaycee Camp Hope, 415 Charlie White Trail, Pendleton, SC or to Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.