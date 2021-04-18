Laurens, South Carolina

Joe Kenneth Brown, 79, of 1318 Fleming Mill Road and husband of Kathy Parris Brown, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late James Ervin and Myrtle Gwen Brown. Mr. Brown was owner and operator of Brown Builders and he was also the owner of Brown’s Mobile Home Park.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his children, James Brown (Juana) of Laurens, Kevin Parris of Laurens, and Angela Griffin of Laurens; sister, Carolyn Childers (Curt) of Laurens; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by: a sister, Barbara Thompson and a brother, Fred Brown.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Anthony Johnson with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm.

The family will be at the residence.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.