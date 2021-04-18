Waterloo, South Carolina

Barbara Gail Harrison Mann, 75, of 179 Tenant Drive, and wife of the late James Rodgers Mann, Sr., passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home.

Born in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Lester Lavan and Rachel Bolton Harrison. A retired beautician, she was a member of Waterloo Baptist Church.

She is survived by: her children, Rachael Heindl (Robert) of Waterloo, James Mann (Miranda) of Laurens, Gary Mann of Waterloo, Karen Ballew (Shannon) of Gray Court, Amy Smith (Brandon) of Waterloo, and April Maurer (Cameron) of Greenwood; 16 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by: a brother, John Edgar Harrison, Jr. and a sister, Margaret Laughner.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 22, 2021, at Waterloo Baptist Church conducted by Rev. James Boling with burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the residence.

