One files for Gray Court special election

The filing period ended at noon Monday for a Gray Court special election to fill a vacant at-large seat on Town Council.

Geneik Brewster was the only candidate to file prior to Monday’s deadline, filing her candidacy on April 5.

The special election, which is scheduled for June 8, was necessitated by the resignation of Shaterica Neal on March 4.

Neal was serving her first term as an at-large member of town council. Brewster, if elected, will serve the remainder of that term, which expires in 2023.

According to Brewster’s Facebook page, she is a student attendance specialist with the Cyber Academy of South Carolina and has worked at E.B. Morse Elementary School. She is also a graduate of Laurens District High School and the daughter of longtime Gray Court Town Councilman Adolphus Brewster. Adolphus Brewster spent more than 30 years on council and passed away while still in office in 2020.

This Monday at the town council’s regular meeting, newly elected councilwoman Joy Neal Craine is to be sworn into office.