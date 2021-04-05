Half-staff Flag Observance

As a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol on Friday, April 2, President Biden has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, April 6, 2021.

Accordingly, the Governor directs that flags atop the State Capitol Building be flown at half-staff until sunset, April 6, 2021.