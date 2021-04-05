Dateline – Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Frances Louise Reeves, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, died Monday April 5, 2021. She was a native of South Carolina and was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman Griffin Reeves; parents, Frank G. Snow and Hester Snow.

Mrs. Reeves was a long time member of First Baptist Church on Main Street in Murfreesboro, and was the former owner of the Pottery Shop in Corinth, MS. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, flowers, crafts, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed her church family, as well as her friends and neighbors in both Indian Hills and Stonebridge in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her sons, Reggie Reeves and wife Janice of Murfreesboro, Tim Reeves and wife Cindy of Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren, Caroline Reeves of Smyrna, Christopher Coleman Reeves and Jannah Voyles of Bethpage, TN, Jackson and Taylor Reeves of Gulf Breeze, FL, Jennie Bowling Rhodes and husband Justin of Tell City, IN; great grandchildren, Susan and Ellie Gibson, Journee and Finn Reeves, and Eva Rhodes.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Reeves to First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Sunday 3:00PM to 5:00PM with Funeral Service at 5:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pam Pilote will officiate. Graveside service will be 11:00AM Tuesday April 13th at Middle Tennessee State Veterans in Pegram.

www.woodfinchapel.com