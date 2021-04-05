Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Cindi Lee Lurcock, age 56 , of Laurens, SC, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father Frederick Thomas, and her mother Beatrice Campbell.

She is survived by her daughter Abigail Lurcock of the home, a son, Willie Little of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, her stepmother Yvonee Thomas of New York, her brother Rick Thomas of New York, and her sister Selene Thomas, also of New York.

The family will take limited visitors at 406 Friar Tuck Way, Laurens SC.

Floyd Family Funeral Home of Laurens, SC will be responsible for the arrangements.