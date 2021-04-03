Laurens, South Carolina

Courtney Brianna “Bre” Crocker, age 27, of Laurens, fiancé of Jon Phillip “JP” Konle, gained her angel wings on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of Tracy Lee Crocker (Kelly) of Gray Court, SC and Christie Gregory Corley (Richard) of Gilbert, SC. Courtney was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her parents are her children, Brayden Dakota Crocker and Tanner Lane Konle, both of the home; brother, Justice David Corley of Gilbert, SC; sister, Jordan Aleigha Crocker of Gilbert, SC; paternal grandmother, Helen Crocker; maternal grandparents, Jim and Donna Gregory; special uncle, David Eugene Crocker; step-grandparents, Michael and Sandra Mundy, step-brother, Zachary Alan Plaia; step-sister, Cassidy Morgan Plaia; and numerous loving extended family members.

Courtney was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Carroll E. Crocker.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel where family and friends are invited to share a special memory of “Bre”.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Visitation will be held at the mortuary immediately following the celebration of life.

