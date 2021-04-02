Laurens, South Carolina

William McKinley Ellison, Jr., 87, of Laurens, SC passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2021 at Martha Franks Retirement Community.

He was the son of William M. “Mack” Ellison and Mary Orr Ellison also of Laurens. Mr. Ellison received his education from Laurens High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Indiana Institute of Technology. Mr. Ellison worked as a design engineer for Milliken Research Center, LTV Aerospace and Greenville Steel and was a member of several professional societies including the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. In 1978 he founded Ellison Machine Co. in Laurens, SC providing custom machining and engineering services. He became a knowledgeable collector of antique tractors and farm equipment. Mr. Ellison was a follower of Christ and served as a deacon at several churches including Earle Street Baptist in Greenville and Bellview Baptist in Laurens. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens and attended the Bobby Smith’s Sunday School Class there.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret Robinson Ellison; his sister-in-law, Bonnie P. Ellison of Rainsville, AL; his sons, William J. Ellison (Lisa) of Greer, SC, and David M. Ellison (Marijon) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; and seven grandchildren, Mary Ruth, Daniel, Ryan, Sarah Grace, Ian, Samuel, and Aubrey. He was predeceased by his parents and by his brother, James L. Ellison.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 5, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Laurens Baptist Crisis Center, 60 Ranch Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

