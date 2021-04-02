Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Nannie Knight Armstrong, age 94, of 13510 Highway 76 West, widow of John Boyd Armstrong, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at her home.

Born in Hickory Tavern, she was a daughter of the late Frank Arthur and Mae Bagwell Knight. Nannie retired from Farmers Home Administration and was formerly with the Selective Services Administration. She was a member of Friendship Presbyterian Church where she was formerly the church historian. She was also actively involved with the local and regional PCA Women of the Church. Passionate about her faith in God, her family, and community, Mrs. Armstrong was quick-witted and loved to make others laugh and feel welcomed.

Surviving are her two children, Keith Armstrong and wife Robyn and Kim Armstrong Wallace and husband Andy all of Hickory Tavern; four grandchildren, Jason Armstrong and wife Dana, Heather Armstrong Smith and husband Billy, Drew Wallace and wife Kathryn, and Brad Wallace; and seven great grandchildren, Reed, Collins, Noah, Marianne, Weston, Orlando, and Sidney Belle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Nannie was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Friendship Presbyterian Church conducted by Rev. Paul Sanders and Dr. Jerry Lindell with burial in the church cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, 287 Bolt Road, Gray Court, SC 29645, and will receive friends at the church immediately following the service.

Memorials may be made to Friendship Presbyterian Church Cemetery Association, 2094 Neely Ferry Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to Mrs. Armstrong’s caregivers for their love and care.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.