Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting for Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Real Estate Agency

Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Grand Opening, Ribbon Cutting on April 1 for Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Real Estate Agency, 220 West Main Street, Clinton. Attending were the Chamber of Commerce team, City of Clinton representatives, including Mayor Bob McLean, and many community members to welcome the new business to the area.

The Spaulding Group of Berkshire Hathaway C. Dan Joyner Real Estate Agency is open for business in Downtown Clinton. Local realtors, Susan Raynal, Heather Tiller and Susan Tallman were celebrated by many community members who came out to show their support for their Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting.

Visit, laurenscountyrealestate.com, for more information on how these experienced realtors can help you find a perfect place to call home.