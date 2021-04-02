Friday Night Live goes live, 2nd free Moving on Main Saturday

April 2, 2021 Laurens, S.C. – After canceling most of its

large-scale public events last year, Main Street Laurens’ first two forays into resuming larger events downtown have been very successful, according to Main Street Director Jonathan Irick. The Finally Friday two weeks ago brought in more people than some of the businesses and restaurants had even expected, and last Saturday morning’s first Moving on Main saw 25 or 30 people participating in the free cardio, agility training and yoga classes, which took place all over the Historic Courthouse grounds, parking area and even the courthouse steps.

“Both of these events have shown that as a community we are ready to start doing some activities outside again, and that we can handle them, because even though we had a good group of people, they seemed to keep at safe dis- tances,” Irick said. He also added that those who had won scratch-off prizes during Finally Friday have until August to turn them in.

During Finally Friday, Carly and Trae Satterfield were heading home after a Friday dinner out on March 19 and stopped in to see what the activity was about. They said they’d never been to a Finally Friday before but planned to come again. Billy and Tony Butler of Greenwood were back with their daughter and a friend, having been to hear bands at pre-pandemic Finally Fridays, and they bragged that The Coffee Roost was better than any Greenwood coffee shops.