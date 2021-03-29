President’s and Dean’s Lists

Wofford College Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Spartanburg, SC (03/26/2021)– Dr. Michael J. Sosulski, provost of Wofford College, has announced Dean’s List students for the Fall 2020 semester: Joanna Nicole Burgess, Clinton; Jonathan Jalen Carter, Clinton; Parker Hampton Duncan, Laurens; Evan Patterson Gossett, Enoree; Sammy Hilmi Omar, Fountain Inn; Catherine Dillingham Watson, Laurens; and Kathleen Rose Willingham, Fountain Inn.

To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled for at least 12 semester hours of graded courses and attain a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

The Citadel’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Charleston, SC (03/15/2021) — The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

The nearly 1,400 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2020 semester include these local cadets and students: William McDannald of Fountain Inn, Zachary Bishop of Waterloo, Zachary Cecil of Fountain Inn, Ryan Cherrier of Fountain Inn, Peter Tillman of Gray Court and William Bishop of Waterloo.

Biola University Dean’s List

La Mirada, CA — Emery Burton was named to Biola University’s Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Burton from Fountain Inn, S.C., was one of approximately 1,800 students who were named to the dean’s list in fall 2020. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Sewanee Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Ben Wilcox of Gray Court has been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Fall 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale. Ben is the son of June T. Armor of Gray Court.

• UofSC Aiken Fall 2020 President’s List

The University of South Carolina Aiken congratulates those students who made the President’s List for Fall 2020: Stephen Cooper of Fountain Inn and Jeffrey Lipford of Laurens. To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain a GPA of at least 4.0.

• UA Fall 2020 President’s List

Callie M Thackston of Fountain Inn was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2020. To earn this distinction, students must be enrolled full-time and maintain academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).

• Wheaton College (Ill.) Fall 2020 Dean’s List

Wheaton College student Crystelle VanWingerden of Fountain Inn was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

• Lander University Dean’s List for Fall 2020

The following Laurens County students have earned recognition for their academic achievements of making the Dean’s List at Lander University:

Madison Collins, of Clinton; Cortney Lowman, of Clinton; Kelsey Richards, of Clinton; Brooks Seawright, of Clinton; Katelyn Tinsley, of Clinton; Kenneth Kern, of Gray Court; Orlandria Simpson, of Gray Court; Rayneisha Boyd, of Laurens; Abigail Entrekin, of Laurens; Andriek Evans, of Laurens; Laura Harlan, of Laurens; James Hill, of Laurens; Taylor Powell, of Laurens; Jessi Vinson, of Laurens; John-Christopher Wardlaw, of Laurens; Heidi Ziegler, of Laurens; Elizabeth Moody, of Mountville; Joseph Compton, of Ware Shoals; Darian Ray, of Ware Shoals; Kyndal Jordan, of Waterloo; and Crystalyn Lyerly, of Waterloo.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Lander, an undergraduate student must earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.5 and 3.9.

• CCU President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2020

Earning recognition on the President’s List for the Fall 2020 semester was Anna Ross, an Early Childhood Education major from Laurens, with a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.

Earning recognition on the Dean’s List were Christina Ciampi, an Accounting, Marketing major from Laurens; William Sloop, a Information Systems major from Clinton; and Braylen Williams, a Management Pre-Major major from Laurens.

To earn Dean’s List honors at CCU, an undergraduate student must earn a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the fall semester.

• Sherman College of Chiropractic President’s List for Fall 2020

Jennifer Lee of Clinton has been named to the President’s List for the fall 2020 academic quarter. President’s List students have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 for the quarter.

• University of South Carolina Beaufort (USCB) Chancellor’s List for Fall 2020

Charles Thompson of Mountville has been named a Fall 2020 Chancellor’s List honoree. To be eligible for the Chancellor’s List, students must obtain a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher earned on a minimum of 12 credited semester hours

• College of Charleston President’s and Dean’s Lists for Fall 2020

Zahdriq Graves of Clinton was named to the Dean’s List. Graves is majoring in Music

Terry Brown of Laurens (29360) was named to the President’s List. Brown is majoring in Exercise Science.

• Bob Jones University Dean’s List for Fall 2020

Earning recognition on the Dean’s List were Sarah Rodekohr, a Junior Physics from Clinton; Kristyn Rygh, a Senior Nursing from Fountain Inn; Trey Stanley, a Freshman Nursing from Fountain Inn; Catelyn Wilson, a Sophomore Nursing from Laurens; and David Woods, a Senior Interior Architecture and Design from Fountain Inn.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.