Laurens, South Carolina

Denny Michael “Dink” Williams, 70, of 338 Camp Ground Rd. and husband of Colleen Alice Mates Williams, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late Roy and Ida Marie Davis Williams. Retired from Torrington, Mr. Williams was of the Methodist faith. He had many friends whom he loved dearly, some of which he worked with at Torrington. He will be remembered for his big heart and smile and all of his friends and family will miss him.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by: brothers-in-law, Curtis and Lloyd Gothard; and his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother Tony Williams.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary from 10:00 AM until Noon. The family will have a private service with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 or to Davita Dialysis, 317 Professional Park Rd., Clinton, SC 29325.

