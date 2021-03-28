Dateline – Enoree, South Carolina

Alan Dale Edwards, age 62, of Enoree, husband of Jenny Edwards, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home.

He was born December 26, 1958 in Greenwood and was the son of the late Larry Norman and the late Edna Shirley Edwards. Mr. Edwards served 23 years in the Seabees and was a proud US Navy veteran. He recently retired with the South Carolina Regional Housing Authority, Laurens office with 18 years of service. Mr. Edwards was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Edwards is survived by his son, Nathan Edwards and wife, Jordan of Greenville; daughter, Ashley Edwards and fiancé, Brian Crowe of Honea Path; step-children, Joel Jennings and wife, Megan, Zach Jennings, Lindsay Savage and husband, Jason, all of Charlotte; sisters, Sharon Fortney and husband, Gus and Jessica Holman and husband, Stanley, all of Laurens; six grandchildren and one on the way.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2PM at Redemption Baptist Church with Rev. Ralph Byars officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1-2PM at the Church.

The family will be at the home of Sharon Fortney, 79 Edna’s Drive, Laurens, SC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Redemption Baptist Church, Building Fund, 24314 US 221, Enoree, SC 29335 or The Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

