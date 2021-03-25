Thursday afternoon storms take down trees, cause outages

March 25, 2021

Laurens, S.C. – A strong and quick moving thunderstorm, part of a tornado warning for the area, caused downed trees and power outages.

Crews from Laurens Commission of Public Works and Laurens Electric Cooperative are currently out working to restore power.

“We had 180 out around Wattsville and Church Street,” said John Young, general manager of Laurens Commission of Public Works. “They’re working on it now.” he said, referring to the CPW electric crews.

Jim Donahoo, Vice President of marketing with Laurens Electric Cooperative, said the storm had also caused outages among of the LEC customers. According to the LEC outage map, 284 customers in Laurens County were without power, and crews were already working on restoring g power.

There were reports of numerous trees down north of the City of Laurens.