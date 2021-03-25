Laurens, South Carolina

John Wayne Lyons, age 72, of Laurens, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton, SC surrounded by his family.

Born in Laurens, he was a son of the late John Raymond and Sarepta McAlister Lyons.

He attended Ford School in the Wattsville Community. Wayne worked in the textile industry and was a Christian.

His hobbies included: watching Carolina Gamecock’s sports, NASCAR, dirt track racing, a good poker game and spending time with his family and friends.

In his younger days, Wayne could hang with the best of them. He would ride his Harley, take an impromptu trip and close a bar down a time or two. Everyone always has a story to tell about Wayne, Big Wayne, Big, Fat Albert, brother, Papa or Daddy. He will be forever remembered by his many friends and family.

He was the loving father to his daughter, Julie Lyons Wilkie (Tim) of Clinton and the proud grandfather to Andrew and Matthew Wilkie. He is also survived by his brother, Samuel Harden Lyons (Shirley) of Laurens; niece, Tammy Lyons of Laurens; nephew, Chris Lyons (Amber) of Laurens; and numerous cousins, friends and special friend and neighbor, Sandie Clayton.

The family would like to thank Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Laurens Memorial Hospital and Hospice of Laurens County. Also, a special thanks to Dr. Herndon, Dr. Alvarez and Dr. Sadler for the wonderful care they provided.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 28, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel in Laurens conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson and Rev. Dr. Bryan Malone with burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home of his daughter, Julie Lyons Wilkie, 607 Musgrove St., Clinton, SC 29325.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Laurens County, P.O Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325 or to Family Promise, P.O. Box 1608, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.