Clinton, South Carolina

Pet Louise Gillespie Lanford, age 94, formerly of Clinton, and widow of Wilton L. Lanford, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.

Born in Laurens County, she was a daughter of the late William Bergin and Alpher Crow Gillespie. Mrs. Lanford retired from Greenwood Mills and was of the Baptist faith. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews including, John Messick of Greenville, Linda Canady of Gray Court, Edgar Gillespie of Gray Court, Mary Ann Harvey of Gray Court, Reba Simmons of Enoree, and Jimmy Gillespie of Laurens; and many great nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a Beloved friend, Hattie Mae Franklin.

In addition to her parents, Pet was predeceased by all eleven of her siblings: Elbert, Mary, Maggie, Lee & infant twin (not named), Claude, Addie, Clate, Allie, Callie and Margaret.

Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM, Monday, March 29, 2021, at Pinelawn Memory Gardens conducted by Rev. J.D. Putman, Jr.

The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Memorials may be made to Williams Syndrome, 560 Kirts Blvd., Suite 116, Troy, MI 48084-4153 or www.williams-syndrome.org.

