Phillip Riddle

Greenwood, South Carolina

Phillip Tanner Riddle, 32, resident of 334 Plantation Drive, son of Paul, Jr. and Lenora Cribb Riddle, passed away Saturday evening, March 20, 2021, as the result of an accident.

Born June 2, 1988, in Greenwood, he was a 2006 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He was formerly employed with Sam & Boo’s Pet Grooming and Emerald City Animal Hospital and Parson’s Farm in Clinton.

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Surviving in addition to his parents of the home are two sisters, Laura R. and husband Troy Dennin of Greenwood and Leanna Carol Riddle of the home; a nephew, Lucien Troy Dennin of Greenwood; aunts and uncles, Jerry (Shirley) Riddle; Gail (Marion) Robinson, Cecilia Riddle, Alicia C. Dinsmore, and Craig Henry.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Paul Riddle, Sr. and Frances Brown “Bill” Riddle; maternal grandparents, Alton Lane Cribb, Sr. and Inez Tanner Cribb; and an uncle, Sheriff Lane Cribb, Jr.

Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 pm Saturday, March 27, at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. Chris Leonard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Starz 24 Foundation, founded by Josh Norman, at www.starz24.org; or to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2330 Cokesbury Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.

