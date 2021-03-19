Half-staff Flag Observance

In honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area, President Biden has issued a proclamation to display the flag of the United States at

half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, March 22, 2021.

Accordingly, the Governor directs that flags atop the State Capitol Building be flown at half-staff until sunset, March 22, 2021.