Gray Court, South Carolina

Michael David Brewington, 66, and husband of the late Lana Knight Brewington, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his home.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late S.B. and Estelle Miller Brewington. He was in the construction business and later was a roofer with Sue Penland. He was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church, enjoyed fishing, hunting, racing and grass cutting.

He is survived by: his daughters, Angela Michelle Hammonds (Nate) of Anderson and Amy Margaret Hughes (Christopher David) of Laurens; grandchildren, Michael Blake Thornley, MaKennah Brooke Thornley (Austin), Clay Davidson Hughes, Haley Alana Hughes, Khloe Elizabeth Knight and Ryder Bryson Hughes; great-grandchild, Kai Thornley; siblings, Jerry Wayne Brewington (Charlene) of Gray Court; Patricia Love (Craig) of Brairsville, GA, Roma Lynn Alexander of Gray Court, Susan Smith of Pelzer and Peggy Cantrell of Woodruff.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Highland Home Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph.

The family will be at the residence and will receive friends at the graveside immediately following the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.