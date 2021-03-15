Mountville, South Carolina

Robert Alvin “Bob” Noffz, Sr., age 84, of Mountville and husband of Martha Mundy Noffz, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.

Born in Cross Hill, he was a son of the late William Gus and Mattie May Culbertson Noffz. Bob was a US Army Veteran and later retired from Torrington. He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and loved cooking, reading, gardening, and working in his shop.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Ginger Strawhorn (Charles) of Bradley, SC, Kris Butler (Rodger) of Laurens, SC, Robert A. Noffz, Jr. (Judy) of Waterloo, SC, and Linda Crooks (Stacy) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Amber Overstreet (Jimmy) of Laurens, SC, Jessica McLean (Andrew) Mauldin, SC, Roni Noffz of Greenwood, SC, Josh Blackwell of Anaheim, CA, Haley Waggoner (Joe) of Greenwood, SC, Brady Blackwell of Anderson, SC; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by 9 siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, March 19, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church in Laurens with committal at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Billy Cole.

The family will receive friends at the church beginning one hour prior to the service.

The family will be at the home.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1607 Greenwood Road, Laurens, SC 29360 or Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com