LDHS senior receives prestigious Joseph C. Gilliam Award

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

The Joseph C. Gilliam Award Winner for this school year is Cadet Lieutenant Commander (LCDR) Richard Rush of Laurens High School.

The Gilliam Award recognizes student leaders actively involved with NJROTC, and the winner is almost always in the top 5% of their class. Gilliam applicants must have a superb academic record, a documented commitment to their NJROTC unit, and lots of activity outside of NJROTC. The Gilliam winner is a “true top one percenter” in multiple areas.

Cadet LCDR Richard (Murphy) Rush ranked in the top 3% of his class. He is the unit Commanding Officer, an Eagle Scout, has earned 16 Varsity Letters in three sports and is an all region tennis player.

According to the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Area Six Manager, Commander Gart Jones, “It was probably the most impressive group of applicants in several years.”