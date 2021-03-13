PC makes Pioneer debut with 31-16 victory

Presbyterian College began a new era in the non-scholarship NCAA Division I Pioneer Football League Saturday with a 31-16 victory over visiting Morehead State at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Redshirt freshman Delvecchio Powell II ran for a game-high 104 yards and a first-quarter touchdown on 26 carries to lead the Blue Hose (1-1) to victory in their first game in the Pioneer League.

Meanwhile, sophomore quarterback Tyler Huff threw for 211 yards and two touchdowns as PC jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead. Huff also ran for 71 yards and a touchdown. His two touchdown passes — both in the third quarter — came on a 4-yard connection with Dylan Thibault and from 65 yards out to Matthew Rivera, who finished with four catches for a team-high 116 yards.

Morehead State (0-2) trailed 31-3 before adding a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the third quarter on a 50-yard pass from quarterback Mark Pappas to wideout B.J. Byrd. Byrd turned in a game-high 148 yards on seven catches. Pappas connected on 20 of 45 passes for 248 yards and two scores.

PC’s defense held the Eagles to just 63 yards rushing on 29 attempts.

The Blue Hose continue their six-game Pioneer League spring football schedule next Saturday (March 20) at Davidson. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

