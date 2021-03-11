Laurens, South Carolina

Sarah Mildred Rhodes Lynch, 101 years old and wife of the late Lloyd Earl Lynch, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community.

Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Leona Adams Rhodes. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church of Laurens.

She is survived by daughters, Linda L. Bible and husband Bob of Taylors and Jan L. Craft and husband Ray of Laurens; grandchildren, Todd Bible, Beth Bible, Sarah Culbertson (Blake), Taylor Thomasson (Casey), Steven Lynch, and Ashlyn Lynch; great-grandchildren, Emma Grace Bible, Sophia Sowell and Benjamin Culbertson; and a special cousin, Patsy Craine of Laurens.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Steve Lynch and a sister, Dot Hopkins.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, March 15, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Laurens conducted by Rev. Ricky Letson and Dr. Bev T. Kennedy, Jr. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

The family will be at the home of Sarah Culbertson, 706 Parkview Drive, Laurens, SC 29360.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Lutheran Hospice, 429 North Main Street, Suite 3, Greer, SC 29601.

The family respectfully request that everyone wear a mask and observe social distancing to create a safe environment for all.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.