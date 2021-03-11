Waterloo, South Carolina

Pauline Nicely, 91, of Waterloo and wife of the late Roy Carson Nicely, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.

Born in Grainger County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ulrey and Carrie Loop Nicely. She was a homemaker and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She is survived by: children, Carrie Gantt of Clinton, Gayline Bolin of Knoxville, TN, Roy Nicely of Laurens and Tami Frank of Madisonville, TN; two grandchildren reared in the home, Larry Hallback and Melissa Nicely; six step-children reared in the home; sister Ruby Evans of Knoxville, TN; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Ronnie Davis; brothers, Elmer Nicely, Edward Nicely and James Nicely; sisters, Mary Lee Saylor and Rena Barnard; one grandchild and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 4:00 PM, Monday, March 15, 2021, at Westview Memorial Park in Laurens conducted by Rev. Ben Rumph. The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the graveside service.

Mrs. Nicely will be available for public viewing on Sunday and on Monday until 2:00 PM.

The family will be at their respective homes.

