Laurens, South Carolina

Rev. Tony Ellis Crouch, 73, of 435 Hood Creek Road and husband of Mary Ann Phillips Crouch, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care.

Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Joseph Ellis and Myrtis Nell Brewington Crouch. Tony pastored for over thirty-two years and most recently served as the Director of Missions for the Woodruff Baptist Association. He was involved in the Laurens and Woodruff communities with various organizations and civic groups. Tony was a member of Bellview Baptist Church in Woodruff.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Amy Crouch Mitchell and husband Joedy of Woodruff and Anna Paige Crouch of Laurens; and two grandchildren, Dillon Mitchell and Mary Ellis Mitchell.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church in Laurens. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:30 PM prior to the service.

The family will be at the home. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, 810 Maxwell Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family respectfully request that everyone wear a mask and observe social distancing to create a safe environment for all.

