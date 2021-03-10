Arrests made after Friday manhunt in Laurens

A daylong manhunt just outside of Laurens on and around LC Drive Thursday resulted in the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle when discovered around 6:45 a.m. by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

Charles Matthew Kelly, 29, of Boiling Springs and Kristin Brianna Bridges, 24, of Spartanburg were located separately near LC Drive around 4:45 p.m. and placed under arrest.

In addition to receiving stolen goods, breach of peace and resisting arrest, Kelly faces seven other drug- and firearms-related charges. Bridges is charged with receiving stolen goods. Both suspects remained in the Johnson Detention Center Tuesday afternoon.

Apparent suicide on I-385

A Laurens County man apparently committed suicide Monday evening by jumping off the Metric Road overpass into traffic onto I-385.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, the victim was 49 years old from Cross Hill.

Traffic on I-385 near Exit 10 was tied up for several hours Monday night as investigators worked the scene.