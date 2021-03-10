Afternoon shooting in Oak Street Park, Clinton

March 10, 2021

Clinton , S.C. – On Wednesday, March 10, approximately 3:30 p.m., the Clinton Police Department responded to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in reference to an individual who had arrived with severe injuries from a gunshot wound.

Investigators quickly determined that the incident/ crime scene was located at Oak Street Park in Clinton. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, SLED was requested to assist with the investigation.

Investigators are actively working leads on this case and believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the community. No arrests have been made at this point of the investigation.

If anyone has any information please contact Captain Tyrone Goggins with the Clinton Police Department at 864-833-7512 or crime stoppers at 68-CRIME (864-682-7463).