Hickory Tavern, South Carolina

Kathy Williamson Cheely, age 68, of Hickory Tavern, and wife of Douglas Franklin Cheely, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at her home.

Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Marion Thomas and Martha Traynham Williamson. Kathy was a retired nurse and was a member of Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church where she was formerly the organist.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Greg Cheely (Sandy) of Hickory Tavern, Julie Watford (Trey) of Batesburg, and Emily Cheely of Hickory Tavern; grandchildren, Carley Watford, Morgan Watford, Madison Freeman, Rachel Watford, Grant Cheely, and Allie Cheely; and her “adapted” children, Amy Crouch Mitchell, and Anna Paige Crouch.

In addition to her parents, Kathy was predeceased by her brother, Timothy Williamson.

A celebration of Kathy’s life will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Alex D. Henderson.

The family will receive friends at Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church from 1:00 – 2:00 pm on Thursday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chestnut Ridge Baptist Church, 499 Chestnut Ridge Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.thekennedymortuary.com.