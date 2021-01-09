Laurens, South Carolina

Joan Curry Rushton Owings, age 89, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at National Health Care of Laurens.

Born in Fountain Inn on February 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John Deforest and Clara Mae Jones Curry. Joan was a graduate of Gray Court Owings High School and Draughon’s Business College. She retired as director for the Housing Authority and was previously in textiles. Mrs. Owings was a member of First Baptist Church and the Bobby Smith Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Surviving are her children, Jeral Rushton Johnson (W.A.) of Winston-Salem, NC, Gail Rushton Garrett (Susan Sutton) of Boiling Springs, Vicki Rushton Taylor Flanagan of Greenville, and a stepson, Jeff Owings (Marlene) of Laurens; grandchildren, Meredith Bryant (Shannon), Derek Taylor (Austin), Audrey Thomason, Katie Garrett, Will Owings (Erin), Ben Owings (Ellison), and Erin Patterson (Tori); and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, Gerald L. Rushton and William N. “Billy” Owings; her brothers, John C. “Buddy” Curry and Jimmy L. Curry; and a great-granddaughter, Holland Grace Taylor.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Forest Lawn Cemetery conducted by Rev. Rickey Letson.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011, or to First Baptist Church, Bobby Smith Sunday School Class, 300 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360.

