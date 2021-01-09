Leave a Comment

Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Sorrell Eugene “Gene” McDowell, age 61, of Laurens, passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood.

Born in Laurens, he was the son of the late Sorrell and Doris Hughes McDowell. He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he was an active member of the Men’s Club. Gene loved his church, Twin Palmetto and The Clock. He retired from Bilo with over 35 years of service.

Surviving are his aunts and uncles, James A. “Jim” Hughes, Nell Finley (Henry) of Greenwood, Billy McDowell (Sara) of Talladega, AL; and numerous cousins.

A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 244 West Main Street, Laurens, SC 29360 or to Laurens County Disability and Special Needs Board, 364 Evergreen Skills Road, Laurens, SC 29360.

