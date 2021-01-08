Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Harold John Preston, Jr. passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born in Courtland, N.Y., and was a son of Harold John Preston, Sr. and the late Margaret Nichols Preston.

Mr. Preston retired from the Laurens City Police Department with 24 years of service to the community.

He is survived by his father and his sisters, Grace Warren of DeRuyter, N.Y., and Brenda Rhodes of Clinton.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Preston was predeceased by his wife, Toni Corley Preston; his grandmother, Grace Nichols; and his brother, Brent Lester Preston.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2 PM at the Mountville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at Gray Funeral Home in Clinton.

Memorials may be made to the Deputy Roger Rice Ride On Fund, 871 Boyds Mill Pond Road Laurens, South Carolina 29360.

You may express condolences to the family online by visiting www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton