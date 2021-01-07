Dateline: Laurens, South Carolina

Brenda Harvey Hovis, age 72, wife of the late Donald Ray Hovis, Sr., of Laurens, died Thursday, January 7, 2021, at her home.

Born in Williamston, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Archie and Louise Suttles Harvey. She was a Christian and enjoyed reading her Bible. She also loved flowers and reading cookbooks.

She is survived by: her son, Donald Ray Hovis, Jr. (Norma) of Ware Shoals; sister, Sherry Moody (David) of Fountain Inn; grandchildren, Heather Hovis (John) of Laurens and Morgan Balentine (Cameron) of Ware Shoals; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Balentine and Caleb Hovis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Tim Hovis; brothers, Thomas Harvey and Ed Harvey; and sisters, Wanda Harvey, Janie Emory and Betty Storey.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery immediately following the committal service.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.