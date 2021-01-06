Separate wrecks shut down highways

A Greenwood man was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 221 south of Laurens near Cold Point Monday afternoon that caused the closure of the main highway between Laurens and Greenwood for several hours.

Another incident on I-26 at Highway 49 (Exit 44), caused I-26 to be shut down in both directions. In that crash, a tractor trailer struck the Highway 49 bridge around 4:40 p.m. The bridge was forced to be closed for several hours until it could be inspected for safety by the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The accident is still under investigation.

The drivers of both vehicles involved in the wrecks were airlifted to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The accident on Highway 221 Monday involved a 1997 work van driven by Dennis Campbell of Greenwood.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, Campbell was driving northbound around 1:35 p.m. Monday on Highway 221 when he crossed the center line and ran off the road, striking the ditch and several trees and overturning.

Campbell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had to be extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means, Bolt said.

Bolt said Campbell was charged with driving too fast for conditions as well as a seatbelt violation.