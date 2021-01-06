Surfside Beach, South Carolina

Rachel Payne, age 72, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at her residence with her family by her side.

Born in Ware Shoals, S.C., on August 24, 1948, Rachel is a daughter of the late Cecil and Hattie Russell.

Rachel loved animals and being around people. She was a member of the Coast of Carolina Parrot Head Club and served on the board of the Children’s Recovery Center. Rachel was tough, a fighter, and she embraced no nonsense. She loved her family and friends and enjoyed drinking red wine.

Rachel is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 30 years Donald Ray Payne, her sister Barbara Russell Harbin, and step mother Authula Russell.

Survivors include her son Colby Isaac Payne of Surfside Beach; daughter Adrienne Payne Anderson (Kristopher) of Myrtle Beach; her companion Terry Lonas of Surfside Beach; sisters Cecil Russell Sprouse of Ninety-Six, Revonda Russell Thorton of Greenwood; and several nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Recovery Center. PO Box 1499, Myrtle Beach, SC 29578.

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling the arrangements.