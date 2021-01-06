Patterson, Senn join Ten at the Top Board

A pair of Laurens County leaders are set to join the Board of Directors of Ten at the Top.

Laurens County Councilman Brown Patterson and City of Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn have been elected to the organization’s board, joining other locals including Amanda Munyan of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Field of Laurens County Water and Sewer, and Laurens Electric’s David Hammond.

“Ten at the Top is a strong organization that brings outside lookers from all over the world, so it’s important to be involved in that group,” said Patterson. “It gives the county more exposure in more areas where we normally don’t have it.”

Patterson will replace outgoing Laurens County School District 56 Assistant Superintendant and outgoing County Council Chairman David Pitts on the board. Pitts’ three-year term expired.

Both Patterson and Senn alluded to the networking possibilities that exist through Ten at the Top all over the Upstate.

Those relationships, they said can help introduce people, businesses and industries to Laurens County.

Senn said other leaders from around the Upstate can provide insight and ideas.

“Sometimes you don’t have to reinvent the wheel on everything,” he said. “You’re able to take things in other communities and see what they do and apply them here.

“I think it’s important to send the message to them that Laurens County is a key piece of that 10-piece puzzle.”