Gray Court, South Carolina

Jimmy Mitchell Mattison, age 86, and husband of the late Elizabeth Woodward Mattison went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Hospice House of Laurens County in Clinton.

Born on February 9, 1934, in Laurens, he was a son of the late Clifton Wyatt Mattison and Amy Lyons Mattison. Jimmy was a Mason and a lifetime member of Rossie Walker #354 and a member of Lucas Avenue Baptist Church. He retired from JP Stevens Watts Plant with 40 years of service.

He is survived by: a son, Billy R. Mattison (Susan) of Lexington; a daughter, Angela M. Doolittle (Lamar) of Gray Court; a daughter-in-law, Susan H. Mattison of Laurens; brothers, Colon W. Mattison of Charlotte, NC and Dallas E. Mattison of Laurens; grandchildren, Jennifer Mooney (Jeremy), Adam Mattison (Becca), Eric Doolittle (Victoria), Daniel Doolittle, Ashley Doolittle, Brian Doolittle, Melissa Bair (Chris), and Lauren Mattison; great-grandchildren, Avenly Mooney, Natalie Mooney, Jace Mooney, and Eli Doolittle; and a close family friend, Carolyn Starnes of Laurens.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son Lanny M. Mattison; brothers, James Coy Mattison and Edwin Mattison; and a sister, Viola M. Bear.

A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Lucas Avenue Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Michael Post with a committal service to follow at Westview Memorial Park.

Family and friends are welcome to come by Kennedy Mortuary on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM to pay their respects to Mr. Mattison.

Memorials may be made to Lucas Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Lucas Avenue, Laurens, SC 29360.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.