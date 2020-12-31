Dateline – Laurens, South Carolina

Robert “Curtis” Knox, age 78, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at National Health Care of Laurens.

Born on March 14, 1942, in Victoria, VA he was a son of the late Robert Knox and Claudia Andrews Knox Best. A U.S. Navy veteran, Curtis graduated from Piedmont Tech with a degree in Auto Body and Paint. He worked with Ceramtec having served twenty-eight years and retired with Faurecia with eleven years of service. After his retirement, Curtis worked part time with Senior Options. As a member of Second Baptist Church, Curtis always had a special place in his heart for serving the Lord and he served the church as a Deacon as well as other offices in the church. He loved to travel, was an avid reader, was a classic car enthusiast, member of the Laurens County Cruisers, and in his last few years enjoyed his Friday drives in his Mustang.

He is survived by: his beloved wife of fifty-two years, Martha “Penny” Barrett Knox of the home; sister, Carolyn Palmore (Murrel) of Sandston, VA; brother, James Ronald Best of Cross Hill.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, James R. Best and a daughter, Tammy Rene Knox.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, January 4, 2021, at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by Rev. J.D. Shiflet and Rev. Julien Crowe with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at The Kennedy Mortuary one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 416 Fleming St., Laurens, SC 29360 or to Prisma Health Cancer Institute, 22725 Hwy. 76 E., Clinton, SC 29325.

The family will be at the home of Barrett and Nikki Stewart. The family requests that for all visits a mask and social distancing be observed.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.thekennedymortuary.com.