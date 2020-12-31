Dateline – Cross Hill, South Carolina



Jack Cecil “Jessie” Iusti, Sr., 88, resident of Cross Hill, widower of Margaret Elizabeth Crisp Iusti, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home.

Born in Cross Hill, June 26, 1932, he was a son of the late Jesse and Mae White Iusti. Mr. Iusti was a US Army Korean War Veteran, the owner of Palmetto Home Builders in Greenwood and was a member of Bethabara Baptist Church in Cross Hill.

Surviving are sons, Jessie “Jack” Cecil Iusti, Jr. and wife Dena of Kinards and Danny Crisp Iusti and wife Katherine of South Riding, VA; daughters, Terry Elizabeth Iusti Underwood of Cross Hill and Gale Iusti Whiteford and husband Ernie of Laurens; grandchildren, Hannah Price, Mary Beth Taylor, Braden Iusti, David Underwood, Ryan Underwood, Todd Underwood, Matt Whiteford and Emily Whiteford; great-grandchildren, Adrienne Anderson, Jayce Price, Layla Rae Taylor, Ava June Taylor, David Scott Underwood, Posey Jean Underwood and Moxley James Underwood; and sisters, Polly Steadman of Cross Hill and Elizabeth “Lib” Burns of Greenwood.

He was predeceased by a son, Gary Dean Iusti.

A private family service was held Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Bethabara Baptist Church, 635 Bethabara Church Rd., Cross Hill, SC 29332.

For online condoles, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Iusti family.