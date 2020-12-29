Dateline – Clinton, South Carolina

Juanita Hamrick Johnson, age 77, of Clinton, SC, died Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, SC.

She was born November 19, 1943 and was a daughter of the late John Robert Hamrick and Isabell Dilleshaw Hamrick.

Mrs. Johnson is survived by her daughters, Joni Johnson Brewer and husband, Vince of Clinton, Keely Johnson Wilson and husband, Joey of Gray Court, and Erin Johnson Baisden and husband, Mike of Clinton; her son, Keith Johnson, Jr. and wife, Jennifer of Clinton; 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her three brothers.

Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1 PM at Rosemont Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Gray Funeral Home of Clinton