COVID vaccines arrive; record numbers over Christmas

COVID-19 vaccines began to arrive and be administered across South Carolina this past week. Frontline medical personnel and first responders were among the first to be given the vaccines.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, 112,125 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been received as of Tuesday, Dec. 29, and 31,511 doses had been administered in what the agency is calling “phase 1A” of the vaccinations.

On Monday, DHEC reported the reception of 84,500 doses of the Monderna vaccine that have been allocated for long-term care patients across the state.

Meanwhile, Laurens County had its highest three-day total since first cases were reported here in March. The county experienced a new high of positive tests on Christmas Day with 79. DHEC also reported 69 positive tests on Dec. 23 and 54 on Christmas Eve. The three-day total of 192 was the highest in a 72-hour timeframe that the county has experienced.

DHEC reported 35 new cases for the county Tuesday as well as three COVID-19 related death of elderly persons, one each Dec. 24-26. Those deaths bring the total to 79 in the county.

The total number of cases in Laurens County has grown to 3,438.

Statewide, the number of new cases reported Tuesday was 2,208 with 27.1% of the 8,139 tests coming back positive.

COVID-19 testing will be Wednesday at the Laurens County Health Department from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. each day.